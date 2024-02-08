Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev undergoes surgery after scary injury

article

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev underwent a successful surgery on Thursday after he went down with an awkward injury in Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers, the team announced.

According to the team, the two-time Stanley Cup winner underwent the surgery in New York to stabilize fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

He is expected to return to Tampa in the "coming days" to immediately begin rehabilitation.

The Lightning reported there is no timetable yet for his return to the ice.

Sergachev had been playing in his first game back from a left foot injury that had kept him sidelined for the last 17 games.