Nationals 2021 opening day game postponed due to COVID-19 issue, source says

The long awaited start to the Washington Nationals 2021 season will be postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, sources say.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney Thursday’s game against the Mets was called off Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, general manager Mike Rizzo said a player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined.

The team said they were going to honor fans and the 2019 World Series Championship team and re-raise the World Series Champions flag instead of the traditional opening day ceremonial pitch.