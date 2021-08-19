No capacity limits for Coke Zero Sugar 400, Wawa 250

NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 27 for the sport's regular-season finale.

For the first time since the Daytona 500 last year, the venue will open to full capacity.

"We're just so grateful we get to welcome our fans back. Our midway is going to be packed," Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher told FOX 35 News.

The speedway will open to full capacity for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250.

"On a daily basis, we're in touch with local and state health officials. We'll absolutely keep our fans safety our number one priority," Kelleher said.

Masks aren't required outside or in the grandstands, but fans will have to mask up when inside a suite or on the club level.

"Our fans safety and the health of our fans, that's our number one priority," Kelleher said.

The speedway has a weekend full of activities planned, including two concerts a fully opened fan zone, and a Saturday morning tailgate party.

"It's such a game changer for our fans to know it's the Daytona they expect to experience," Kelleher said.The speedway says it already surpassed the number of tickets sold for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019.

You can purchase tickets here.

