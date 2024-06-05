Paredes doubles twice, drives in 3 runs to lead Tampa Bay Rays to 5-3 win over Marlins

Isaac Paredes doubled twice and drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep their two-game series.

Brandon Lowe had two hits and an RBI for the Rays, who have won 23 of 26 against Miami since the start of 2019.

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena walked twice and singled in his first three plate appearances, extending his on base streak to eight after reaching five times Tuesday. The string ended when Arozarena popped out to second to end the seventh.

The Marlins dropped to an NL worst 21-41. They have started June with four straight losses after going 14-13 in May.

Rays starter Zach Eflin returned from the injured list and worked four innings of two-run ball. Limited to a pitch count, Eflin allowed three hits and struck out three. The right-hander, who missed three weeks because lower back inflammation, finished by retiring 10 straight.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Zach Eflin #24 of the Tampa Bya Rays pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot park on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Five relievers followed Eflin including Richard Lovelady (2-4) who pitched a perfect sixth. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Paredes hit a two-run double against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (2-1) and scored on Josh Lowe’s double to put Tampa Bay ahead 3-0 in the first.

Jesús Sánchez’s RBI double and Otto López’s run-scoring single in the bottom half narrowed the gap for Miami.

The Rays ended Garrett’s outing in the third on Lowe’s run-scoring single and Paredes’ RBI double.

Josh Bell got the Marlins within 5-3 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Garrett gave up five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. In the two-game set, the Rays scored 14 runs and had 15 hits over seven innings against Miami’s starters.

Academy Award winner Will Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence, who are in Miami promoting the release of their film "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," made an appearance by the Marlins dugout before the game and posed for pictures with fans. With Smith’s encouragement, Lawrence also threw a ceremonial first pitch to Marlins outfielder Nick Gordon.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: LHP Colin Poche (mid-back tightness) threw a scoreless inning during a rehab outing with Durham on Tuesday and is scheduled for another appearance onThursday.

Marlins: INF Jake Burger had the night off. Burger played in 24 consecutive games since returning from a three-week absence because of a left intercostals muscle sprain.

UP NEXT

Rays: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a four-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.41) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Cleveland on Friday. RHP Ben Lively (5-2, 2.84) will start for the Guardians.

