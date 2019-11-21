Picks 'N' Pints: Week 13 in NCAA College Football

Welcome to cupcake Saturday in NCAA College Football. Many of the tops teams schedule a breather before getting into bowl game territory.

There are a few exceptions to this unofficial rule of end-of-season scheduling. This week, No.8 Penn State at No.2 Ohio State, (airing on FOX 13 at noon). If the Nittany Lions knock off an undefeated Buckeyes team, cupcake week could mean icing in the face of anyone betting on odds.

Another interesting game to watch will be Texas A&M at No.4 Georgia. Despite the being Aggies' unranked, the spread is not completely out of their reach, with Georgia favored by 13.5 points. It could be an SEC shakeup for the ages if Texas pulled it off.

While FOX 13's Chris Cato and FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith considered the possibilities these games bring, they enjoyed a couple of brews at World of Beer in Tampa.

This week, Scott went even hoppier than usual with the Fear.Movie.Lions double IPA from Stone Brewing in California.

Trying his best to summon an upset, Chris tried out Toppling Goliath Brewery's Pseudo Sue American pale ale, brewed in Iowa.

As an added bonus, the guys discussed potential playoff consequences in this week's episode of Picks 'N' Pints.

Advertisement

Scenario:

Clemson and LSU come out on top of the ACC and SEC;

Oklahoma and Oregon do the same, leaving one-loss teams from the Big 12 and the Pac-12;

Penn State knocks off Ohio State and goes to the Big 10 championship game;

Minnesota beats Penn State to become Big 10 champion

Does Minnesota get an automatic-in to the NCAA College Football Championship?

Watch the confusion swirl as the guys work this out. Grab a beer. It might take a while.