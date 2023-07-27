Quarterback battle persists as Bucs training camp continues

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first preseason bout only 15 days away, Head Coach Todd Bowles has still not named the starting quarterback.

Many people on the outside believe that this is Baker Mayfield's job to lose, but after two days of training camp, the competition may be closer than it seems.

Mayfield looked like the better quarterback during minicamp in June and has continued to make remarkable throws early in training camp. The former No. 1 overall pick has shown a quick understanding of Dave Canales’ new playbook.

"I think offensively, just the recall from what we worked on in the spring has been really, really good, especially from our young guys," Mayfield said. "You expect a lot of rust the first few days, but for the most part it has been pretty clean."

During the second day of practice, Mayfield threw a beautiful sideline pass to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who laid out for the grab and a solid chunk of yards. Later during the red zone segment, Mayfield connected with Mike Evans on a front-shoulder fade in the back corner of the endzone.

With 69 starts for three teams during his five years in the NFL, Mayfield has the benefit of experience as he pushes for the starting spot. On the other hand, Kyle Trask enters training camp vying for his first career start.

Trask put on an impressive showing in the team’s second day back. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Trask is built for the pocket. After two seasons sitting behind Tom Brady, it looks like Trask has learned a few things from one of the best pocket passers in history.

"I really saw how efficient [Brady] was as a passer," Trask said. "He was really big on staying back in his stance and maybe that led me to my improvements this offseason in staying smooth and trying to incorporate that into my game."

Trask mentioned that a goal of his is to use his height to his advantage. While working with orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely over the offseason, Trask improved on playing taller as a passer and using his frame to enhance his vision over the line of scrimmage.

Entering his third season with the Bucs, Trask has been much sharper with his decision-making since we last saw him running the offense in mini camp. In two days of training camp, Trask has been more decisive while getting the ball out quicker than he was in June.

One of the best throws of the day came when Trask found a tight window completion to wide receiver Ryan Miller in man coverage for a first down. The deep ball was also on display at the end of practice when he connected with Cade Otton down the seam.

The new offense does feature more quarterback mobility than the Bruce Arians playbook Trask learned in his first two seasons. Trask has refined his body to prepare for this new scheme and says he has dropped five to 10 pounds over the last year.

"In the past, probably in college, somebody trailing me probably catches me," Trask said. "If I can get to the sideline before they catch me, that's a plus for me. Even if it's two yards, if I'm getting positive yards that's good for the offense. My main focus has just been to lean out."

Both quarterbacks showed flashes of starting-quality play, but neither went without a blemish. Mayfield and Trask threw one interception each. Mayfield was picked off by safety Nolan Turner, while rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis was able to jump a pass from Trask during the red zone segment. Dennis now has three interceptions dating back to rookie mini camp.

In his first year calling plays, Canales seems to understand that both quarterbacks have very different styles, and he has no problem modifying the offense to tailor to their strengths.

While Mayfield has the athletic ability to get outside of the pocket and use his legs to find open receivers, Trask is much more of a pro-style quarterback who can excel in drop-back pass plays.

The battle to be the signal caller of the Buccaneers does not look like it will be over any time soon. Earlier this offseason, Bowles stated that no starter will be named until the preseason.