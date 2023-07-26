Bucs training camp begins without Tom Brady: Here's how to watch in person

It’s no secret there’s a giant, Tom Brady-sized hole to fill on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense and the competition for the quarterback position will take center stage as Bucs training camp officially gets underway.

On Tuesday, head coach Todd Bowles said he sees positives in both Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield and will wait to see how they perform over these next few weeks in practice and preseason games before officially naming a starter.

"They're different as far as energy," said Bowles. "Kyle has this inner confidence and Baker has this more wear-it-on-your-sleeve confidence type of thing. Both get it done effectively. I think that's how they can run the huddle each on their own. But it's more about the execution and controlling the offense than it is their inner or outer confidence."

Bucs fans can watch the competition play out in training camp starting this Sunday.

Ten practices will be open to fans, with nine reserved for Krewe members and special groups, and a final practice on August 14 that’s open to the public.

All practices are ticketed. You can reserve your spot at buccaneers.com.

The first pre-season game is August 11 at home against the Steelers.