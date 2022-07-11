Rays add Wander Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort

article

Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort.

Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season.

Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right lower leg tightness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The Rays optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.

PREVIOUS: Reds post 4th walk-off win in 8 games, rally past Tampa Bay Rays in 10

Kiermaier was sidelined by the ailment between June 20 and July 1.

Left-hander Josh Fleming right-hander Phoenix Sanders, infielder Jonathan Aranda, and outfielder Luke Raley were recalled from Durham.