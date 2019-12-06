Expand / Collapse search

Rays expected to trade Tommy Pham, acquire Hunter Renfroe from San Diego Padres

Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays takes batting practice prior to the ALDS Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ( Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to announce a trade Friday.

It’s anticipated that the team will be sending outfielder Tommy Pham to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. They also get a top second base prospect, Xavier Edwards.

Pham became a fan favorite for his high on-base percentage, but the Rays consider Renfroe an upgrade.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the trade is considered to be the most significant one for the Padres involving major leaguers in nearly five years. Pham would become the Padres left fielder. 
 