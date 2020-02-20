Ray’s Honeywell optimistic in return attempt

Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell was a bit self-conscious during winter workouts.

“I can't throw around Tyler Glasnow because he throws too hard,” Honeywell joked back in January. “I ain't got the juice that they have yet!”

After what Honeywell has been through, no one is expecting him to dial up 98 mile-per-hour heat any time soon.

“Just patiently waiting,” Honeywell told FOX 13 Sports at the team’s spring training facility. “It gets better over time.”

Time is something Honeywell has spent an abundance of, trying to recover from not one, but two injuries. Tommy John surgery kept the Rays’ 11th ranked prospect out all of the 2018 season. Then while trying to come back from Tommy John, Honeywell suffered an elbow injury in a bullpen session.

“It's a freak thing,” Honeywell said of the elbow break. “It's what the numbers say. Everybody is big on numbers so I guess it's a freak thing.”

There has also been the moments of doubt and fear. Honeywell admits there were times he thought a career in Major League Baseball may never happen, but they were few, and far between.

“I was like ‘I'm Brent Honeywell,’” the ever-confident Georgia native said. “I can do anything I want.”

Honeywell is throwing again, but only playing catch. He’s yet to throw off a mound, let alone see any game action at any level.

“It probably wouldn't be smart to put a time table on anything from him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told Fox 13 Sports. “We're thrilled with where he's at.”

Ultimately, whether it’s starting a game for the Rays at the Trop, or rehabbing in the minors, Honeywell is happy with the process.

“I like being in the dugout more than anything whether it's just watching the game or thinking the game, I like baseball.”