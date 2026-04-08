Tampa Bay Rays proposed stadium plan has local support, but doubts about funding sources, according to poll

The Brief A plan to bring a stadium to Tampa for the Rays is viewed positively by voters in Hillsborough County, with 58% in support of the idea, and 29% opposed, according to a new poll by Data Targeting. However, use of CIT sales tax money is viewed negatively, with 31% in favor of using it, and 64% against it. The poll also says 85% believe the decision to use CIT money should be sent to a voter referendum.



We are getting a first look at public opinion when it comes to the building of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in Hillsborough County.

The poll, which was done by Data Targeting, a prominent GOP-aligned pollster in Florida, shows that the public generally agrees that building a stadium in Tampa is the best chance to keep the Rays.

It was commissioned by a member of the Tampa Sports Authority, and has a margin of error of 4.3%.

The public also agrees that it will drive economic benefit.

By the numbers:

The general plan to build a stadium is supported by a margin of 2 to 1, with 58% in favor and 29% opposed.

But, when asked as to whether the community investment sales tax (CIT) money should be used, there is an equal amount of opposition.

There are 31% who support using it, but 64% are against it.

When asked whether "any" of the sales tax money should be used, support rises slightly, to 34% in favor and 59% opposed.

And, when the 530 respondents were asked whether the decision to use CIT money should be sent to a voter referendum, 85% said they would be in favor of that.

Dig deeper:

The CIT money has become a sticking point for the Hillsborough County Commission, because the language that voters approved in 2024 did not include money for a stadium.

More recently, but before the Rays stadium discussion began in earnest, commissioners said during a meeting that they did not want the half-cent sales tax used for that.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

That became a problem when Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan, the stadium's biggest backer, said that CIT money would be essential to making a funding plan for the stadium.

The other side:

Commissioner Josh Wostal says the poll should be telling.

Wostal says a stadium is fine, but using sales tax money that voters said should be for schools, roads and public safety, is not.

"We chose that ballot language in 2024. Me specifically, I led the charge on that language with items that I knew would convince people that they would agree with and need," Wostal said. "At a minimum, people deserve honesty and not to be lied to by their elected officials."

What's next:

A workshop is scheduled for next week, where commissioners will discuss a funding plan.

So far, the details of whatever is being worked out between the county and the Rays have not been made public.

There is a legal question as to whether the CIT money can be used for a stadium, and the county attorney is now writing an opinion on that.

Again, that is money that Hagan says is essential.

If a plan can be agreed upon with the Rays, the goal among stadium supporters is to hold a commission vote in early May.

The Rays have agreed to pay for half of the $2.3 billion stadium.