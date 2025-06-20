Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge hospitalized after being hit in face by foul ball

The Brief Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hospitalized after a foul ball hit him in the face at 105 mph on Thursday night. Bigge gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field in Tampa. The Rays expect to release an update on his condition sometime Friday.



Tampa Bay Rays reliever Hunter Bigge is recovering in the hospital after a 105 mph line drive struck him in the face as he stood in the dugout during Thursday night's game at Steinbrenner Field.

What we know:

The injury occurred in the seventh inning of the Rays' 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman lined a foul ball toward the first base dugout, hitting Bigge in the face.

The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers and paramedics tended to the 27-year-old reliever, who gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that the initial update on Bigge was positive, adding that he never lost consciousness and was talking as he went to the hospital for further testing.

What we don't know:

The full extent of Bigge's injuries is not yet known. The Rays expect to release another update sometime Friday.

