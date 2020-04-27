Rays pitching coach says team staying busy; some embracing musical side

The first month of the regular season in Major League Baseball has been lost to closures and cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rays would have opened the season back on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, but heading into May, there is still no start-up date in sight.

There are a lot of options being considered, some that include games in Florida and at the Trop without fans.

FOX 13 Sports' Kevin O'Donnell talked to Rays pitching coach Kyle Synder about how the coaches and players are handing all this downtime without baseball.

He says many of the guys are finding interesting ways to keep their workouts going, including virtual workouts.

"We're in a really long game delay," Snyder laughed, adding they know they'll get to play eventually.

And as for the players staying busy outside of practices, we learn Blake Snell likes to sing but Charlie Morton is the true musician of the group.