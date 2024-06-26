Rays starting pitching rotation-hard luck bunch

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Rays starting 5-man pitching rotation was once a staff that led the way. They were the main reason the Rays made the playoffs for the last five seasons, but this year there's not been a fabulous 5.

"You flash back to the 13-0 start last year. It's one of those things we rolled out five pitchers that you knew you'd get 6-innings out of," Brandon Lowe told FOX 13 Sports. "Four out of the five cases you got more than that. So having that pitcher that you know is going out there and doing it. We have guys that are starting to step up in those rolls."

The Rays starting 5-man rotation has been a hard luck bunch. Over the last 32 games dating back to May 18, the Rays starters have just two wins.

"I was talking to Civale the other day about the starters about getting going," Zach Littell said. "It only takes one or two in a row to get rolling."

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell #52 delivers a pitch during the Friday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14, 2024 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Grif Expand

"Usually you have some really good arms that expect themselves to go out there throw up zero's and give our hitter the best chance to win." Lowe said. "Sometimes it hasn't been that way, but we have no faith loss in those guys. We walk in you look at the board to see who's starting. You're like all right, we're at least getting at least five or six out of that guy. We give them one or two we're going to be in a pretty good spot."

Even through all the struggles the Rays have had this year, they are very much in the Wild card race despite the fact that not even one of their starting pitchers in the rotation has a winning record at this point. But will they need at least one of those guys to step it up in the second half of the season to be a stopper?

"I'd like them all to be stoppers. That's when we'll really get going well," Kevin Cash said. "I think the starting pitching as of late. They've thrown the ball well for us. Hopefully we see that trend continue."

The starting rotation and the bullpen is nearly equal in runs allowed just over 4-runs per game.

What's hurting the starting five is run support. They're not getting much. The Rays' offense is averaging just 2-runs in the first 5-innings, which ranks them 27th in the league.

"It definitely plays a big part on the winning record side, which if you look at it no one really has a lot of decisions," Littell said. "Which generally means if your team is losing a little bit, and you're pitching well enough to keep you in games. The decisions are just going to whoever is in late. We definitely have had our ups and downs, but I think we're slowly starting to see some guys turn it around a little bit and get going. It doesn't take much for starters to get hot. Couple of good starts in a row. We can get all five guys rolling at the same time. It could be a fun month."

