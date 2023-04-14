Rays stopped after 13-0 start, lose to Blue Jays 6-3

article

The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night.

George Springer homered on the night’s second pitch from Drew Rasmussen (2-1) and Bo Bichette had five hits and an RBI.

Toronto’s 13-0 record matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers best start since 1900 and trailed only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

José Berríos (1-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings and Jordan Romano got three outs for his fifth save.