Rookie Walls sparks late surge as Tampa Bay Rays beat Rangers 7-1

Rookie Taylor Walls had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning among a season-high three hits, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Sunday.

The AL-leading Rays trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth to get the series victory in their return to the stadium that hosted their neutral-site World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with nobody out against Texas reliever John King in the eighth when Brandon Lowe reached on the first of two errors by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Randy Arozarena singled and pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau walked.

J.P. Feyereisen (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a bullpen game after the Rays decided to give Tyler Glasnow extra rest.

The right-hander got 28-year-old rookie slugger Adolis García as a pinch-hitter on a flyout to the warning track with two on to end the Texas eighth with the Rays leading 3-1.

Nate Lowe brought in the only Texas run against his former team with a double-play grounder in the first inning as the Rangers lost their seventh series in the past eight.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier kept the Tampa Bay deficit at 1-0 immediately after entering the game in the seventh,

Dane Dunning pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the Rangers, his third scoreless outing of at least five innings without a decision this season.

Michael Wacha went 1 2/3 innings as Tampa Bay's fill-in starter, allowing two hits and his first two walks since April 21 against Kansas City, a span of 17 2/3 innings and 74 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: DH Khris Davis was scratched because of an illness, with second baseman Nick Solak moving into Davis' spot and Charlie Culberson starting at Solak's primary position.

UP NEXT

Rays: Glasnow (4-2, 2.69 ERA) is scheduled for Tuesday's opener of a two-game interleague series at home against Washington. Glasnow had a 7.53 ERA in five appearances against the Nationals, including two starts, while with Pittsburgh.

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.75) pitches Tuesday's opener of a two-game interleague series at home against San Francisco. Lyles took the loss in the Giants' 4-2 win at home May 11, allowing two runs in five innings.