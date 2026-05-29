Sarasota BMX fundraiser helps local kids chase world championship dreams

The Brief A Sarasota BMX fundraiser held on Friday is helping raise money for three young local riders who qualified for the World Championships in Australia. The talented riders, ages 7, 11, and 13, train at the oldest continuously operating BMX track in the nation. The BMX World Championships will be held July 17 to 25 in Brisbane.



Three young athletes who train in Sarasota are preparing to showcase their skills on the world stage after qualifying for an international competition in Australia.

The riders, ages 7, 11, and 13, all train together at a historic Florida track that is rallying the community behind their upcoming journey.

Sarasota BMX fundraiser

What we know:

Sarasota BMX hosted a benefit race on Friday night to raise money for three local riders heading to the World Championships in Australia.

The track is dividing the funds evenly to help cover travel costs for the three children.

Part of Sarasota History

The backstory:

The local venue is the oldest continuously operating BMX track in the United States.

The venue originally opened in 1974 after the county cleared out an open field. In its earliest days, the track had to rely on flags to start the bicycle races.

Youth rider training

What they're saying:

"Tonight is just a local night, but it's the worlds benefit race," 13-year-old rider Connor Beckley said on Friday. "Me and those two other kids are going to the World Championships in Australia."

"Training every day, I have two coaches, I am on the bike every day. That's going to help you the most," Beckley said.

Riders Austin Lumley, 11, and Caspian Reeves, 7, both noted that they have been training and riding for three and a half years to reach this competitive level.

"A lot of hard training and just discipline," Lumley explained.

Reeves said, "Ride a lot and fly."

Qualifying for the world stage requires riders to place in the top eight at national qualifying events.

Local track success

Local perspective:

Track organizer Alice Bixler said the rigorous track prepares local children for elite competition.

"This track is so difficult that when a child really learns it and understands how to go over the jumps, how to go around the turns, how to take off from the starting hill, then boom, they've got the talent that they need to be more competitive," Bixler said.

The track is also honoring roughly 1,300 local riders who qualified for and finished their state championship racing season two weeks ago.

Many young riders brought their trophies and bike number plates to the track on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments.

International cycling qualifiers

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact dollar amount raised during the Friday night event.

It is also unconfirmed exactly how many total global competitors will line up against the local riders when the World Championships take place from July 17 to July 25.