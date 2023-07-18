Sarasota Crew continues world-class rowing legacy

When their oars hit the water, the members of the Sarasota Crew team intend to and often win.

"We've been pretty blessed with some talented rowers over the years," said the team's director of operation, Rick Brown.



Over the last two decades, Sarasota's rowers have become known worldwide.



"We have a pipeline of rowers, one, two, or three every year at certain levels and all the way up to the Olympic level," Brown said.

Now, the Sarasota Crew team gets to prove its legacy once again.

At the upcoming Under 19 world championships in August, they'll be represented by rowers Kennedy Housley and Sofia Simon who will be rowing for Team USA together in the eight-man boat.

READ: Sickles High state champion takes his talents to Gainesville



"It was cool to see their impact on the team," said Sarasota's varsity coach Callie McGowan.

"They both have experience at that level, too, so to finish it off for their senior year was a big accomplishment for both of them," McGowan said.



Winning gold on their home course at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is one thing, but winning gold in Paris at the U19 World Championships is something else entirely.

"They were really excited. They had the goals of it the entire year," said McGowan.

READ: Son of Bucs legend Martin Gramatica commits to USF: ‘We couldn’t be happier’

Sofia, meanwhile, is looking to accomplish history by going for her third straight gold medal at worlds.

"That would be a first in the U.S. for an athlete to do that," said Brown.



With Sofia and Kennedy training with Team USA in California, their coaches and teammates back in Sarasota are filled with pride watching two of their own try to capture gold in Paris.



"Our younger kids that come all the way up from our elementary school program see that and it's fun to have that pipeline that goes on to that highest level," Brown added.



Now those in the water in Sarasota hope their teammates shine the brightest in the City of Light.