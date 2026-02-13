Sarasota Paradise kicks off preseason ahead of inaugural season

article

The Brief Sarasota Paradise started as a vision in 2022. Now they're the first professional soccer team in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch. They will be entering their inaugural professional season in the USL League One. The first home game at Premier Sports Campus will be held on March 7 against AC Boise.



Soccer fans get ready, there's a new team in town.

The backstory:

Sarasota Paradise held its first pre-season game on Friday morning against New York City FC II.

It was an exhibition match as the team prepares for their inaugural professional season in the USL League One.

The team is based out of the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, and they're already gaining a following.

Sarasota Paradise said they will be working to not only bring excitement to the stadium, but the surrounding communities.

What they're saying:

The fans are ready and so are the members of Sarasota Paradise.

"I’m feeling great, I love being here, and it’s finally time," Sarasota Paradise head coach Mika Elovaara said.

Paradise is Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch's first professional soccer team.

What started as a vision by founder and CEO Marcus Walfridson has become reality.

Coach Elovaara is grateful to be leading their inaugural season.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for all of us to be here and bring more people here, whether it’s staff, players and crowds, obviously. We want people to come here and have a good time with us," Elovaara said.

Why you should care:

Fans like Michael Consentino from Venice already have their season tickets secured.

"Once you started meeting the people who worked here, the atmosphere of the stadium, and I love soccer. I played when I was a kid almost through high school. I coached my daughter for a number of years, and you felt like family when you got here. It was just a great feeling," Consentino said.

Consentino said it's not only exciting, but was needed for families.

"This being the first professional team in Sarasota County, it’s like something to go do that you can go sit outside, it’s wholesome, you don’t have to worry about what the content is going to be for your kids to see. You know you can bring them, you know it’s going to be fun," Consentino said.

Dig deeper:

There's a lot to cheer about. Season ticket holder Peter Kosta can tell you.

"I'm really excited about it. It’s going to bring more people and more interest, and this is [the] number one sport in the world technically. I think it’s really good. I’m really looking forward for the team to succeed and have fun with it," Kosta said.

With 19 season games at home at Premier Sports Campus, the Paradise hope they'll get the support they've worked for.

"Lots of excitement and our core purpose is to keep that excitement growing and growing," Elovaara said.

What's next:

The first game of the season will be on Saturday, March 7 against AC Boise.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit here.