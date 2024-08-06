Scott, Pham each hit two-run homers in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Victor Scott II and Tommy Pham each hit two-run homers, Sammy Gray pitched seven innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Scott, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, hit his first big league homer in the four-run second inning. Pham added a double in a 2-for-4 night.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Rays, who were visiting St. Louis for the first time since Aug. 27, 2017.

The Cardinals had lost four of their previous five games and eight of 12.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 6: Victor Scott II #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run home against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 6, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Gray (11-6) gave up four hits and struck out six, giving him 32 in his last four starts. Gray is 5-6 in 16 career appearances, including 14 starts, against the Rays.

Ryan Helsley gave up a run in the ninth on a two-out single by Jonny DeLuca after he allowed a leadoff walk and a single. He got Taylor Walls for the final out after a grounder deflected off him to shortstop Masyn Winn to end the game and earn his major league-leading 35th save in 38 chances.

Tampa Bay's Jeffrey Springs (0-1) pitched five innings in making his second start since his return from Tommy John surgery. He allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Lowe crushed a hanging curveball 423 feet into the stands in right field after Yandy Diaz drew a leadoff walk in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Scott sent a 2-1 fastball into the right-field bullpen after Pedro Pagés singled with two outs in the second. Winn was hit by a pitch before Pham sent the first pitch he saw into the bullpen in left.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 1B Yandy Diaz (left wrist contusion) was back in the lineup, hitting leadoff. He departed Tampa Bay's game Sunday early after getting hit by a hard liner from the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning.

Cardinals: Michael Siani (oblique strain) got a PRP injection in his oblique and the club is monitoring his recovery. He has been able to do some light running, lifting and core work. There is no real timeline for his return.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (6-5, 2.71) is set to make his first career start vs. St. Louis. He took the loss in his last start against Miami, working five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while fanning six batters.

Cardinals: RHP Erick Fedde (7-5, 3.34) will be making his second career start against the Rays. Earlier this season with the White Sox, Fedde pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings on April 28, allowing two runs on seven hits in a 4-2 win over the Rays.

