Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

The team made the announcement at a news conference Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.

The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.

RELATED: Mariners keep Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais in the fold with new deals

Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to attend the news conference along with Mariners chairman John Stanton and president of business operations Catie Griggs.

This year’s All-Star Game was moved to Denver’s Coors Field from Atlanta’s Truist Park over MLB’s objections to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have said are too restrictive.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. The Dodgers were to have hosted the 2020 All-Star Game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced in 2019 that the 2026 All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS