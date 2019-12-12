Stamkos scores 2, leads Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2

article

Steven Stamkos had two goals to extend his recent tear and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the suddenly slumping Boston Bruins 3-2.

Stamkos has scored six times during a four-game goal streak.

Tampa Bay, which had dropped four of five at home, also got a goal from Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win.

Patrice Bergeron and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who have lost four straight in regulation and five in a row overall.

Bruins-Lightning Sums

Boston | 1 0 1--2

Tampa Bay | 0 1 2--3

First Period | 1, Boston, Bergeron 10 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:26. Penalties--Maroon, TB, Major (), 0:27; Chara, BOS, Major (), 0:27; Moore, BOS, (tripping), 12:44.

Second Period | 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 12 (Kucherov), 12:35 (pp). Penalties--McDonagh, TB, (interference), 2:12; Grzelcyk, BOS, (tripping), 4:48; Shattenkirk, TB, (roughing), 4:48; Moore, BOS, (tripping), 12:29.

Third Period | 3, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:07 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13, 15:13. 5, Boston, Moore 1 (Bjork), 16:45.