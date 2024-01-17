Strawberry Crest cheerleading duo to represent Team USA

The pedigree of the Strawberry Crest High School cheerleading team is known both near and far.

"I watched them at nationals my eighth-grade year and just thought they were so amazing and really enjoyable to watch," said sophomore Hayden Johns.

READ: Shooting suspect fires at officers after killing woman, injuring 2 inside Tampa home: Police chief

With nine state championships and one national title to their name, the cheerleaders of Strawberry Crest feel a responsibility to uphold their team's legacy.

"When they try out for the team, they know the reputation," said the team's head coach Loveny Savarino. "They know what's been done before them."

This season the Chargers seem to be outdoing themselves, yet again, as Johns and junior Alyssa Perugini were selected to represent their country on the United States co-ed junior national team.

"Honestly, it makes me really nervous, but I'm proud and excited to represent my country," said Hayden.

After their high school season is over, Alyssa and Hayden will join the team of just 32 cheerleaders gathered from across the nation.

"The feeling is just indescribable," Alyssa said. "I just had a feeling, walking in, that I had a shot."

The process of making the team, meanwhile, was anything but easy.

Out of more than 170 applicants, Hayden and Alyssa were two of just 60 to even try out for the team of 32.

"It seems pretty special to me, too," said Alyssa. "I don't have to go through this alone and I have my teammate by my side. Even when I get nervous, I know he is probably feeling the same way, too."

Alyssa and Hayden are also the first cheerleaders from Strawberry Crest to make the national team roster.

"Obviously, it's huge for our program because we get to be part of the experience, but we are just so excited for those two kids," their coach said.

Now, two of the Chargers' best get to stunt on the world stage for Tampa Bay and for the USA.



