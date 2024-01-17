Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 10000 block of 23rd Street in Tampa, police said.

Responding officers found multiple people who had been shot, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Investigators said the suspect and the victims are known to each other. Officers do have one person in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.