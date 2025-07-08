Tampa amateur boxer wins Masters' golden gloves national championship

The Brief Local amateur boxer James Chittenden recently won the Masters' Golden Gloves national title belt in Chicago. Chittenden runs an online business and is a part-time MMA official in Florida.



Every time James Chittenden needs it the most, he finds his way into a gym and into the ring.

"No one who gets into this sport ever does it for a positive reason," Chittenden said.

SPORTS: Pasco County native Michael Penix Jr. hopes to take flight in second season with Falcons

The backstory:

As a business owner in Tampa, the 56-year-old has spent a career in the ring – but not as a fighter. Instead, Chittenden has officiated countless mixed martial arts fights around Florida and was even inducted into the Florida MMA Hall of Fame in 2024.

"The truth is I'd pay the athletic commission to let me do that job, but it's a good job," Chittenden said.

But back in 2006, Chittenden found himself needing to climb into the ring for something more.

READ: Orlando Magic sign free agent guard Tyus Jones

"I was at a low point in my life at that point, and I needed to pull myself up," Chittenden said.

Big picture view:

But what started as a way to pick himself up, turned into a passion. And this summer, at the young age of 56, Chittenden competed in and won the Golden Gloves Masters Tournament championship belt.

"My first reaction was 'finally this happened,'" Chittenden said. "Because, I tried many times to win a golden gloves championship. It was a good feeling."

What they're saying:

"He's come a long way," said Chittenden's friend and sparring partner, Ricky Brown. "I remember when he first came into the gym and moved around a bit, they told him that he wouldn't be a good boxer, but he stuck with it, and he's winning belts."