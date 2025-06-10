Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin mandatory minicamp

The Brief The Buccaneers began mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday at their practice facility. Minicamp lasts for three mandatory practices, starting Tuesday and ending Thursday. Tristan Wirfs, Trey Palmer and Chris Godwin were in attendance but sat out with injuries.



Opening mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it clear that their three-day camp is a time to focus on how to take the team to the next level.

"It's not just about a division title. It's about making a run for the Super Bowl and a deeper playoff run," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "That's the attention to detail, the focus and strength to take this to the next level and I think we have the pieces to do it."

Even though offseason workouts have barely begun, a hunger has set in for the Bucs.

"I'd say we're starving," running back Rachaad White said. "We want it. We want it for each other. We want it for our vets, our older guys. As a collective, yeah, we're hungry."

Off-season free agent signing Hasson Reddick made Bucs fans a little nervous after skipping voluntary organized team activities this summer but made his debut in the pewter and red at the start of minicamp.

"I know everybody wants to make a big deal about when he's going to be here and when he's not, but he's a good guy and there's a reason he signed here," Mayfield said. "He wants to help us win and we're happy to have him."

