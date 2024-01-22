Bucs host exit interviews as season comes to a close

article

The flags were still flying at One Buccaneer Place on Monday morning but seemingly a little bit lower.

"We fought hard, but we didn't play smart in the fourth quarter," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles, beginning his end-of-season press conference.

READ: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense falters in second half of 31-23 loss to Lions in NFC divisional round

With their loss to Detroit in the Divisional round of the playoffs Sunday night, all that was left to do for the Bucs was to hold exit interviews and clean out their lockers.

"I don't like the outcome," said defensive end Will Gholston. "But it was still fun, nonetheless, to be able to ride with these guys."

While the season may be over, the journey is one those cleaning out their lockers can still remember fondly.

"We kept our head down, kept rolling no matter what came our way," Gholston said. "We just kept fighting. It was awesome."

At one point, the Bucs' ship seemed to be sunk while losing six out of seven games mid-season.

The team, however, would rally and advance to be one of the final eight teams left playing in the league this year.

READ: Wrestler Ric Flair pumps up Baker Mayfield after Bucs loss in Detroit: ‘You played your heart out’

"A lot of people didn't expect us to be there, but there we were, fighting for it," said offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. "We fought until the end, and I was really happy with that."

With their fight now over, though, the Bucs shift focus to the offseason and to free agency.

"That's a stressful process, a stressful process," said outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. "But it's just the business (of the NFL)."

With Barrett, himself, a free agent, along with the likes of Baker Mayfield, Devin White, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr, it's possible that some of these pieces don't fit into the Buccaneers' puzzle next season.

"You're going to lose some free agents," Bowles said. "You'll lose some to injury, some to retirement. You're going to have 15 to 18 new guys every year."

There is also a chance that the team will lose one of its all-time greats should wide receiver Mike Evans depart via free agency.

"I don't even think about it," Bowles said. "I don't like to be asked about it. I don't want to know about it, and I hope to hell that does not happen."

With free agency beginning in March, time will tell what moves the Bucs decide to make in the offseason and whose lockers will still be there come summer.