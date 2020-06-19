Tampa Bay Lightning players, staff test positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning said Friday that three players an "additional staff members" tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bolts join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Toronto Blue Jays as sports teams based or training in the Bay Area with cases of the virus.

In a statement on Twitter, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said the players were who tested positive had low-grade fevers but were otherwise asymptomatic. They were self-isolating and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

"The Lightning continue testing and are strictly following all NHL and government procedures as part of the league's Phase 2 guidelines," BriseBois' statement said.

After the team was notified of positive tests Thursday, they closed the team training facilities until "we can ensure a safe environment," BriseBois said.

Thursday evening, the Bucs announced an assistant coach tested positive and two others were quarantined. The Phillies had to close their Clearwater training facility after players and staffers tested positive. And ESPN reports the Toronto Blue Jays shut down its Dunedin training facility after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

Earlier this week, the University of South Florida Bulls confirmed student-athletes had tested positive after the first week of voluntary on-campus athletic activities.