2 USF football players test positive for COVID-19 following first week of voluntary workouts

Two University of South Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19 following the first week of voluntary on-campus athletic activities that began June 10.

“We continue to monitor very closely our student-athletes that have returned to campus and maintain diligent protocols outlined by our Infection Response Team – including screening, testing and sanitization – with the first priority being student-athletes’ health and safety,” Jeff Scott, head coach said. “We will continue to follow the guidance of our sports medicine professionals and university, state and local authorities while allowing student-athletes who have been cleared to continue voluntary workouts in small groups with strict protocols.”

RELATED Over 2,600 new Florida coronavirus cases in Wednesday's update; total deaths top 3,000

According to USF, initial workouts began with more the 75 student-athletes in the football program. All returning student-athletes and staff interacting with student-athletes were tested for COVID-19 before the start of the voluntary workouts and being granted access to facilities. Contact tracing around positive tests and regular testing is continuing, USF officials said.

Workouts are being conducted in small groups of around 10. To allow for proper social distancing, USF Athletics has expanded its facility footprint by moving weight equipment to outdoor locations under tents and athletic activities are occurring outside of the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center.

RELATED USF Bulls football team returns for workouts

USF said protocols have been implemented for screening, distancing, cleaning, sanitation and the use of personal protective equipment to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

USF Athletics said it will continue to monitor and evaluate policies on physical spacing, contact tracing, testing and other safety requirements as more information is made available from the CDC, state and local officials, the American Athletic Conference and the NCAA.