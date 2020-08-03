Tampa Bay Lightning: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready for redemption following a shocking exit in the first round of the 2019 playoffs after one of the most impressive regular-season finishes.

Second in the Eastern Conference, the Lightning will surely take advantage of the level playing field the round-robin format provides them with. Forward Nikita Kucherov will be expected to shine, having registered 33 goals and 85 points in 68 games this season.

All eyes will be on captain Steven Stamkos, who is coming off an injury that sidelined him prior to the season being put on hold on March 12.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Atlantic (2nd)

Record: 43-21-6

Coach: Jon Cooper

ROSTER

Forwards:

Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Mathieu Joseph, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Pat Maroon, Ondrej Palat, Cedric Paquette, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Mitchell Stephens, Carter Verhaeghe, Alexander Volkov

Defensemen:

Zach Bogosian, Erik Cernak, Braydon Coburn, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta, Luke Schenn, Mikhail Sergachev, Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltenders:

Curtis McElhinney, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Scott Wedgewood

SCHEDULE

The Lightning will play a three-game round robin at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Washington Capitals on Aug. 3 at 3 p.m., then face the Boston Bruins on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. and finish with a game against Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 8.

