Tampa Bay Lightning's season-opener begins with Stanley Cup championship banner-raising ceremony

The Bolts will officially begin their quest for a third-straight Stanley Cup.

The defending champions will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

But, all the fun starts before then. All Time Low will headline the NHL Faceoff Concert at 5:30 p.m. along the Tampa Riverwalk. After the concert, the Stanley Cup will travel on a police boat to ESPN's stage right outside Amalie.

Before the game begins, at 7 p.m., the newest Stanley Cup championship banner will rise above the ice.

Meanwhile, fans will also experience a new purchasing system, right from their seats.

MORE: Amalie Arena to debut new in-seat purchasing system for fans

"Essentially, it's providing a single-click check-out process that's very frictionless for our fans to purchase merchandise," said Jarrod Dillon, chief marketing and revenue officer for the Vinik Sports Group.

He's talking about the QR codes on the seats and around the building. You can scan it with your phone and within seconds you can make made a buy. No lines, no waiting, and no missing the big play.

Advertisement

The first game comes one day after the Lightning announced they head coach Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.