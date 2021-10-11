Amalie Arena to debut new in-seat purchasing system for fans

article

This season, fans at Amalie Arena can make a quick purchase whenever inspiration strikes.

"Essentially, it's providing a single-click check-out process that's very frictionless for our fans to purchase merchandise," said Jarrod Dillon, chief marketing and revenue officer for the Vinik Sports Group.

He's talking about the QR codes on the seats and around the building. You can scan it with your phone and within seconds you can make made a buy. No lines, no waiting, and no missing the big play.

‘Fast’ is the company behind the tech.

"It shouldn’t be slow, it shouldn’t be difficult to buy and support the team. So with Fast you can check out in just one click and with the Lightning you can check out lightning fast," said Domm Holland, Fast CEO.

After some early testing during last year's Stanley Cup Final, Amalie Arena is the first arena in the world to use this Fast checkout integration. It will start with merchandise sales but could eventually include ticket sales and food and beverages.

Fast makes its arena-wide debut tomorrow night during the Bolts’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning are looking for a third-straight Stanley Cup championship.

"We're so excited to welcome everybody back," Dillon added.

Advertisement

The codes will also work during concerts and other events.