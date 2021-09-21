Tampa Bay Rays announce 'potential' ticket details for postseason

The Tampa Bay Rays have been at the top of their game as the regular season comes to a close, and in anticipation for what could be ahead, they announced postseason ticket information.

"Tickets for the potential American League Wild Card Game and all potential Division Series games will go on sale on Thursday, September 30 at 3 p.m," according to a press release. "Season Members and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters will receive information about presale opportunities."

Fans that sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by Sept. 28 at noon can receive access to presale ticket information to the Wild Card Game and each potential Division Series game. Details can be found at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

Those interested in purchasing a 2022 season membership can head to the Rays' website.

There will be a limited number of suites and party areas of postseason home games. Fans can make reservations at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

The Rays are still in the lead in the AL East division, but have had a difficult time this season bringing fans under the Trop. About two weeks ago, they announced $10 ticket prices for the remainder of their home games for the regular season.

They still have one of the lowest attendance records in the MLB, ranking 27th among the 30 teams, according to ESPN. Before announcing the low ticket prices, they ranked 28th. The Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins trail behind them.

During the World Series last year, unless Rays fans traveled, they were unable to watch the home team play at Tropicana Field due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this season started, the last time the Rays allowed fans inside the stadium were during the 2019 playoffs against the Houston Astros. They opened the current regular season with limited capacity.

It wasn't until July when the Trop returned to full capacity for home games