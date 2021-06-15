No more seating pods: Tampa Bay Rays returning to full capacity inside the Trop

article

The Tampa Bay Rays will begin hosting games at full capacity inside Tropicana Field starting on July 5.

The capacity of the Trop will now reach about 25,000 fans. Socially distant seating pods will no longer be available. The team said the decision was made due to vaccination rates increasing across the state.

At the start of the regular season, the team limited home games to 9,000 fans, and even re-opened the 300 level to allow for social distancing.

Now that the Rays are expanding the number of fans allowed inside the Trop, the 300-level seats will close, similar to the 2019 season. Masks are optional at the Trop for fully-vaccinated guests. Those who are at least two years old and not vaccinated are required to wear a face mask.

A full list of health and safety measures can be found here: RaysBaseball.com/HealthandSafety.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets for games through June 27 are on sale now. They can be purchased through the MLB Ballpark app or online at RaysBaseball.com.