Rays offering $10 tickets for remainder of regular season games at the Trop

There are a handful of regular-season games left to watch the Rays play under the Trop, and to help encourage more fans, the team announced starting price for the remainder of their home games will be a whopping $10.

With fees, the actual price is $13.65 per ticket and you can snag seats in the lower 100s and the GTE Financial Party Deck. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price, and the deal is only available online through RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.

But the Rays say, that's not all. There are also concession specials: $5 Budweiser and Bud Lights (for those of age), $4 Coca-Cola soft drinks and $5 popcorn and candy.

"Let’s welcome the ballclub back from the road with energized Tropicana Field crowds," Rays President Matt Silverman said in a statement. "The players will really appreciate the extra support from our fans during this last homestand and important stretch of the pennant race."

The remaining home games are:

Detroit Tigers (September 16-19)

Toronto Blue Jays (September 20-22)

Miami Marlins (September 24-26)

The Tampa Bay Rays currently has a commanding lead in the AL East division, and as of Friday morning, they have the second-best record in the MLB. But, according to ESPN, they have one of the lowest attendance record in the MLB. They currently rank 28th out of the 30 teams with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins trailing behind them.

Earlier this month, legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale and a huge Tampa Bay fan, took to Twitter to call out fans for not supporting the best team in the division in-person.

In a Twitter post on the following day, he described the number of fans in attendance as "pathetic," adding that the Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in their division but get "minor league size crowds."

Through social media, the Rays told fans that attending their last regular season homestand is a chance to watch them make history.

During the World Series last year, unless Rays fans traveled, they were unable to watch the home team play at Tropicana Field due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this season started, the last time the Rays allowed fans inside the stadium were during the 2019 playoffs against the Houston Astros. They opened the current regular season with limited capacity.

It wasn't until July when the Trop returned to full capacity for home games.