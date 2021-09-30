Tampa Bay Rays playoff tickets on sale Thursday

article

Unlike last year, fans can score tickets to watch the Tampa Bay Rays in the playoffs under the Trop. After their win against the Astros Wednesday night, the Rays secured the homefield advantage.

Postseason tickets go on sale Thursday at 3 p.m. The first game will be Thursday, October 7. It will be for single-game tickets, ticket packages, suites and party areas at Tropicana Field.

"Yeah, it’s great to bring homefield advantage to the Trop and to spend most of our time at home in front of our fans in our stadium," said Brandon Lowe. "Hopefully, we pack it down."

On Wednesday, the Rays beat the Astros 7-0 in Houston, setting a huge record for the team. They reached a franchise record with 98 wins.

There’s still one game left in the regular season against the Astros and three against the Yankees.

As for who they’ll go up against in the first round of the post season, that hasn’t been settled yet – it will be the winner of the AL Wild Card Game. Vying for two spots in that winner-take-all game are the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays clinch top seed in AL playoffs, stall Astros in West

All tickets for the 2021 postseason are mobile-only. Paper tickets or print-at-home tickets are not available or accepted.

There will be a limited number of suites and party areas of postseason home games. Fans can make reservations at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

About three weeks ago, the Rays announced $10 ticket prices for the remainder of their home games for the regular season.

They still have one of the lowest attendance records in the MLB, ranking 27th among the 30 teams, according to ESPN. Before announcing the low ticket prices, they ranked 28th. The Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins trail behind them.

During the World Series last year, unless Rays fans traveled, they were unable to watch the home team play at Tropicana Field due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this season started, the last time the Rays allowed fans inside the stadium were during the 2019 playoffs against the Houston Astros. They opened the current regular season with limited capacity.

Advertisement

It wasn't until July when the Trop returned to full capacity for home games

