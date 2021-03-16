Tampa Bay Rays will allow fans in Tropicana Field for regular-season games

article

Baseball fans can finally return to Tropicana Field, but there will be some changes -- including reopening the 300-level seats.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday that the Trop will be open for fans to return for the regular-season home games. During spring training games, the team has allowed about 1,100 fans to attend in Port Charlotte.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Rays had their Opening Day with no fans.

Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. in the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com.

As of now, the capacity for regular games will be limited to 9,000 fans, but that could change as the season progresses and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets will be available within seating pods of up to six seats. To accommodate, the team will be reopening the 300 level of Tropicana Field.

The Rays are giving fans a heads up that they will be required to wear a face-covering at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seats.

"We are excited to welcome back fans to Tropicana Field for the 2021 season," Rays President Matt Silverman said in a statement. "Although capacity will be limited to start, we are hopeful that conditions will continue to improve allowing for more fans to join us as the season progresses."

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets through an online presale.

The team says those fans will receive an email with additional information. Fans who renew their membership by Friday, March 19 will have access to the presale.

To purchase a season membership, call 888-FAN-RAYS, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership, or email tickets@raysbaseball.com.

