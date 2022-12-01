Tampa Bay Rays won’t go to Charlotte County spring training facility due to Hurricane Ian damages

The Tampa Bay Rays won't be heading to Charlotte County for spring training in 2023.

The team usually holds spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, but the complex was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian, county officials said.

Charlotte County and the Rays issued a joint statement Thursday, saying an assessment of Charlotte Sports Park's damages was done by both the team and the county.

MORE: Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue 2 months later

They said there isn't enough time before the Rays begin spring training to get the park ready for hosting games.

"We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there," the joint statement said. "The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts."

READ: Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier now a free agent after spending 12 years with the team

Charlotte County expressed its support for the team's efforts in securing an alternative spring training location for 2023. Officials have not said where the Rays will be for spring training.

The Rays and Charlotte County said they do plan on developing a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.