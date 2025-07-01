Tampa Catholic alum Kevin Knox II reflects on seven years in the NBA

The Brief Kevin Knox II has completed seven years in the NBA. This past year was the first time Knox started a season in the G League. He believes he has found a permanent home with the Warriors.



Tampa Catholic alum Kevin Knox II has now been in the NBA for seven years. He recently stopped back home to take some shots in the Kevin Knox II Fieldhouse at his alma mater to reflect on another year in the association.

"I think each year in the league has taught me something different," Knox said.

However, this past season strayed away from the norm for the 6'8" forward.

"It was a little iffy at first, but it all worked out," Knox said.

The backstory:

For the first time of his professional career, Knox started his season in the G League. He had played in the G League the year before but towards the end of the season. This was the first time he began a season not in the NBA.

"It was tough at first," Knox said. "But after talking with the front office, they really saw a vision and they saw a plan for me. I felt wanted."

Just feeling wanted made that plan feel warranted, even if it meant playing in the summer league, which is primarily for players trying to break into the NBA. Not for someone who is a veteran. However, Knox kept an open mind and dominated. He averaged 25.3 points per game in the G League.

"I killed it down there, man, and eventually got a call-up with the Warriors and made the playoffs," Knox said. "Got to play a little bit here and then with the team in the season. It was fun. I had a great year. Being on the Warriors was one of my favorite years, one of my favorite seasons being in the league so far. Just Class A professionalism. They are a winning organization so I was just happy to be there."

The Warriors told Knox they knew he was an NBA player. Going down to the G League wasn't necessarily to work on his game, but to learn the Warriors system so that he could thrive when called upon when the lights are brightest.

"He really had a good G-league experience," Tampa Catholic boys basketball head coach Don Dziagwa said. "He obviously does not want to go back to the G League."

The 25-year-old has a better feel for the NBA now than when he was drafted by the New York Knicks ninth overall in 2018. He wants to make sure he sticks around on an NBA roster for the rest of his pro career.

What they're saying:

"I think with me being on a few different teams learning the system and learning the business side of basketball helped me out mentally knowing that any day is your day," Knox said. "Any night is your night. Shots go in and they don't. You get traded and you get moved. At the end of the day you have got to be professional and have a strong mental. There's a lot of guys in the league man so you've got to find your niche and find your role quickly in the league."

Knox believes he has found that opportunity in Golden State where he played in 14 games and averaged 3.3 points per game last season.

"I am just learning more," Knox said. "I feel as motivated and as confident as ever off the court and on the court. I feel like I have learned so much now."

It certainly helps when he's learning from some of the best players in this generation of the NBA in Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. It also doesn't hurt that he's being taught by championship-winning head coach Steve Kerr.

"A lot of people would love to be in the position I am being on the team and learning from those guys," Knox said. "As much as possible, I stay and watch workouts. Listen as much as possible. When my number was called, play as hard as possible. Just building the relationships and learning the game from those guys who are hall of famers is great."

That's why Knox plans to soak as much in as he can so he can kick it in the NBA for a long time.

"I feel like I am eight years in but it feels like I haven't really played that much," Knox said. "It just feels so surreal that I have been in the league 7-8 years learning from different players and coaches. It is really a blessing."

What's next:

Knox is technically a free agent at this time but believes there is mutual interest to stick around with the Warriors in free agency.

Free agency in the NBA opened on Monday.