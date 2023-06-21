Tampa's Baseball Poodle spreading love of America's Pastime

When baseball players talk about the dog days of Summer, they usually aren't talking about man's best friend.

Yet, countless baseball teams around the country are welcoming just as many four-legged friends as they are baseball fans with two.

"We'll come to any game they'll let us come to," said Phil Stokoe from Tampa.

Stokoe has been coming to "Bark in the Park" nights at baseball games around the state for over six years.

Each time his poodle, Panda Bear, is right by his side, taking in the action.

"We've been to a Rays game, a Marlins game, as far as Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Port St. Lucie, and all over the state," Stokoe said.

"So this dog has seen a Major League no-hitter."

In fact, Panda Bear and Phil have been to more than 160 games together.

And after a while, Panda Bear gained a following online.

"I've always loved photography and posting pictures. So I started posting pictures of Panda Bear," said Stokoe.

Through their social media account BaseballPoodle, Panda Bear gained even more attention online.

"He gets a lot of recognition from the staff and from the players," Stokoe said.

"He's had his picture taken with Josh Lowe, Taylor Walls, and Vidal Brujan, who are Rays now."

But in 2020, the Baseball Poodle got some terrible news when it was discovered he suffered a stroke.

"We didn't know exactly what was going on with him," Stokoe said.

The stroke, however, also revealed that Panda Bear had lung cancer and would need surgery to remove the tumor and save his life.

"We wouldn't have known about the cancer if it weren't for the stroke. So I call it the stroke of good luck," said Stokoe.

Now, at 77 years old, in dog years, the Baseball Poodle has long since recovered and continues to spread the fun of baseball and the bond between man and man's best friend.

"I'm glad that at 11 years old, he's still here to come to baseball games with me," Stokoe said.

And with each game and tail wag, the legend of the Baseball Poodle continues to grow.