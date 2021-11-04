Tampa's other Bucs score monumental win in New Orleans

The Berkeley Bucs are back home on the football field following one of the greatest wins in school history. A dominating 49-24 win over Isidore Newman from New Orleans, led by the top quarterback recruit in the country, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning.

This Bucs trip to New Orleans has left the team with a lifetime of memories and a lot of confidence.

"That had to have been one of the coolest experiences that I've ever had in my entire life," said Bucs captain Tre Reader. "Walking out there and seeing [University of Georgia head coach] Kirby Smart, all these great figures. That was one of the coolest places I've ever played in my entire life."

"We were worried about that going to New Orleans," explained Bucs head coach Dominick Ciao. "Our whole program did a tremendous job of understanding of what our trip was for and I'm proud of our guys."

For Xavier Townsend, it was the high point of his high school career. Townsend had 351 total yards and five touchdowns.

"I think every athlete has that feeling that like I'm really feeling it," commented Townsend, a senior running back who also plays defense. "I think it was after the interception, I was like, this might be the night."

With a win over Plant High this coming Friday night, the Bucs will finish with the first perfect regular season record in 10 years. This will be their first game since their emotional win over Newman. These Bucs know there is one thing they have to avoid – overconfidence.

"We haven't done anything yet," said Ciao. "We have a tremendous challenge Friday night. It's a brand new season coming, 0-0."

If there's one player that has his team’s attention and keeps them focused, it's Bucs captain Tre Reader. You can hear him loud and clear.

"I yell pretty loud," laughed Reader. "I just like giving energy, pumping the guys up."

This is a confident bunch that has its eye on a bigger prize finishing undefeated and winning a state football championship.