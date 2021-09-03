Trio of Tampa football players headed to Iowa State

It appears Tampa is becoming a bit of a football pipeline to Ames, Iowa as three members of the Tampa high school recruiting class of 2022 has three players committed to Iowa State. Wiregrass Ranch quarterback Rocco Becht, Berkeley Prep running back Xavier Townsend, and Tampa Bay Tech wide receiver Greg Gaines will all join the Cyclones next fall.

Becht was the first to commit to Iowa State back in April. Then, in the summer, the three took an official visit to Ames. There was a bit of a culture shock for all three.

"On the drive from the airport to Ames there was literally nothing around," Becht told Fox 13 Sports. "When you drive here in the Tampa area there's stores and restaurants. There, it's just cornfields."



"All you see is cornfields, grass," Gaines added. "It's way different but I feel like it would be better for me."



"When we landed, (cornfields were) all I saw at first," Townsend said, admitting his initial skepticism. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't know about this.’ Yeah, I'm not going to lie.'"



After seeing the Cyclones facility and taking a tour of Ames, not to mention some coaxing from Becht, Townsend and Gaines ultimately decided Iowa State was for them. There will be an adjustment period as none of the three have played in weather colder than 45 degrees. In fact, Townsend and Gaines have never seen snow before.

"I'm mentally preparing but I feel like you can't even mentally prepare for that," Gaines said. "You've just got to go in and do your best."



"Anywhere I go I may have to play in some conditions like that," Townsend said.



Regardless of the weather, these three Tampa Triplets feel there are great things ahead for them in Ames, Iowa.



"I feel like they're in contention for a national championship this year," Becht said. "That's why all three of us wanted to go there."



"We've got a very good program," Gaines said. "We're just going to help build it up even more."

