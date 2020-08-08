Ty Dillon excited for Michigan, historic Daytona Race

Ty Dillon relishes the chance to race back to back days like the NASCAR Cup series will do this weekend at Michigan International Motor Speedway.

"I enjoy it," the driver of the number 13 car told Fox 13 Sports. "You leave a lot of races saying '(I wish) I just had another opportunity the next day to do something different or change this on the car.'"

This, despite the last back-to-back gauntlet not going so well for Dillon, who placed 26th and 23rd respectively when the Cup series ran on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Our car wasn't very good at Pocono," Dillon said. "We didn't really succeed in what we did there."

Thankfully for Dillon, his last time at Michigan went much better, placing 11th at the 2019 Consumers Energy 400.

"With two races you're going to see the racing continue to gradually get better there," Dillon said. "(They will be) more three, and possibly four-wide racing. The restarts are incredibly exciting."

It will also be difficult to not overlook Michigan because next weekend the Cup series makes history with the very first race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

"I look forward to the challenge," Dillon said. "I welcome a unique challenge where we're all having to adapt at the same time."

Dillon is one of many drivers who have never run the road course at Daytona, but uncharted territory doesn't bother him.

"I've spent some time in the simulator in the race shop, but nothing is like getting the real experience on the track,' Dillon said. "The funny thing is the first lap I'll ever make on it will be lap one of a race."

"We'll see who's around at the end to make a difference."

