Rays make history with undefeated start to season

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive.

They're the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They've scored the most runs in baseball (75) and allowed the fewest (18).

They've won every game by at least four runs. The last team to win this many in a row by at least four — at any point in the season — was the 1939 New York Yankees, who did it for 10 straight games.

That was Tuesday when Washington led the Rays 6-4 after seven innings and was still ahead 6-5 before Tampa Bay scored five runs in the ninth.

There is a chicken-and-egg question surrounding Tampa Bay's streak. The Rays have done it all against Detroit, Washington and Oakland, three teams who combined to lose 305 games last year and are expected to be pretty poor this season as well. Is Tampa Bay this good or are those other teams that bad?

The answer to that will come soon enough, but right now the Rays can enjoy a dominant stretch to start the season.