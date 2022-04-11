USF golfer shattering records as he readies for graduation, next-level play

Albin Berstrom is re-writing the record books at the University of South Florida. The Swedish-born golfer will graduate this year and leave as the most decorated player in school history.

It's not exactly what he or head coach Steve Bradley expected when he arrived 4 years ago.

"I just wanted to play as good as possible," said Bergstrom. "Now, after 4 years of golf, and I've had all this success, it's just a bonus for me and I'm so happy."

Bergstrom is favored to repeat as conference champion. He would be the first Bull to do it.

Currently, he's on pace to break his own season scoring average, at 69 per round. That's three shots under par.

But the record he's most proud of breaking is his most recent: 80 rounds of shooting par or better.

"What's he's done in his four years here at USF you can't put into words," said Bradley. "It's been pretty impressive to be a part of and watch. It's been pretty special to help him achieve his goals and continue to do so."

Bergstrom added, "I'm just blessed to be able to play that good golf and compete against the best players."

Albin actually has another year of eligibility because of COVID-19, but since he's graduating, he is ready for the opportunity to take a shot at the next level.

"If I just keep working and keep playing good golf, I think I'll have a chance to play at the highest level and against the world's best players," he said.

His strength is his mental toughness. Going into the final round of the AAC Championship last year, he was down by three shots. He ended up winning by three shots after draining a walk-off 40-foot putt.

"The putt on 18 was just a bonus that I made it," said Bergstrom. "It was just the best feeling ever."