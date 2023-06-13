USF high jumper becomes second Bull to win multiple national titles

Romaine Beckford never really imagined himself turning into a world-class high jumper in college. Instead, the junior from Jamaica wanted to focus on the discus and wowing people with his speed.

"Four years ago, I never imagined myself at this point," said Beckford.

But, Beckford's legs have carried him from his island home, to a junior college in Texas and now, to immortality at the University of South Florida.

"He is a man of many talents and he's a fun person to watch compete," said USF's head track and field coach Erik Jenkins.

Setting multiple school records in the high jump, Beckford captured the NCAA indoor high jump national title in March and set his sights on repeating the feat during the outdoor season.

"I actually have a drive and I know my goals. It's better that way knowing what I need to accomplish," Beckford remembered thinking.

Heading into the NCAA championships over the weekend, Beckford was seeded fourth in the men's high jump. Regardless of seeding, he would go on to unseat the reigning national champion with a jump of 7'5 1/4."

"I felt in disbelief in one moment," Beckford said.

But, Beckford's outdoor title truly puts him in rarified air on campus by becoming just the second Bull to win multiple national titles.

"It means a lot, because I always like to create history and I always like to leave a mark," said Beckford.

Now, with history written, Beckford continues to make his mark at USF.

"The sky is the limit," said Jenkins "I think we'll see him in quite a few Olympic cycles and world championship cycles."

With the NCAA season now over, Beckford said he will focus on representing Jamaica internationally this summer.