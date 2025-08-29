USF quarterback Byrum Brown dazzles with arm and legs in return to football

The Brief USF Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown led the team to a 34-7 win over Boise State. The senior signal caller rushed in two scores on Thursday night against the Broncos. This was his first game playing after breaking a bone in his leg since late September 2024.



USF has not defeated a ranked opponent in football since 2016 until the Bulls got the monkey off their back and made a big-time statement with the 34-7 win over Boise State on Thursday night.

That big statement – senior quarterback Byrum Brown means business.

"Overall, I thought Byrum did some really good things," USF head coach Alex Golesh said.

The backstory:

The senior signal caller was back on the field after breaking a bone in his leg last September, and he felt good as new.

"As soon as the first play hit, I was ready to go," Brown said.

He certainly played that way with his arm, throwing for 210 yards while completing 66% of his passes. However, his legs provided the most damage as he scampered off for two scores and running over anyone who got in his way.

Brown is not taking credit for his performance.

"The running attack was there," Brown said. "They called plays. I just did my job and trusted my blocks. The guys up front blocked amazing. Running backs blocked amazing. The tight ends blocked amazing. The wide outs on the perimeter blocked amazing. It allowed me to get into the end zone. It was a full team effort."

What they're saying:

The team recognized his importance to the success of the USF football program in 2025.

"I thought really, really gritty performance for him, because he has been working that way," Golesh said.

Brown's been working that way not just for himself, but because he wants this team to do something special.

"It was a blessing being out there and playing football again," Brown said. "It's been that whole way this offseason being out there having practice. Executing in practice and being able to do it on a stage like this is truly a blessing."

He said winning against a college football playoff team from last season is certainly sweet, but the Bulls are only getting started.

"It's a new standard, a new expectation and this ain't the same old South Florida," Brown said.

What's next:

The new USF Bulls head up to Gainesville next week to battle the Florida Gators. USF has never beaten Florida, and the Gators are 3-0 against the Bulls.