USF quarterback Byrum Brown is the 'face of the Bulls'

Quarterback Byrum Brown is the face of the University of South Florida Bulls football program. He's got it all, including the look of a big-time college quarterback.

"Man, where do I start," Center Mike Lofton said with a smile. "Handsome first of all, I got to get that out there. Guy is a good-looking dude."

"Big Mike's my guy," Brown laughed. "He's a handsome young man as well."

Brown's talents run deeper than his appearance. He begins his second season as USF's entrenched starter on the Maxwell Award Watch List. It's an award that will go to the College Player of the Year.

"Athletic, freaky athletic," Lofton said. "Can throw the ball. Can run. Great leader. Really, in my opinion, he's everything you want in a quarterback."

Brown is one of only two college quarterbacks at the FBS level to throw for more than 3,000 and run for more than 800 yards last season. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, was the only other. While the Bulls like his ability to run, the goal is to keep Brown healthy and that starts with playing from the pocket first.

"Cause that's what ultimately a quarterback's job is, to get the ball to the player makers and let them make the plays for you," Brown said.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando sees Brown as more than a quarterback that he tries to challenge at practice.

"The greatest effect he can have on us as a ball club is not only his play at an elite level, but he's just an incredible human being, and he can bring people together," Orlando said.

Brown comes to fall camp feeling confident and a lot stronger. He's added 20 pounds of muscle since last season.

"You look at Byrum, you feel really good right, that is your quarterback," Golesh said.

Brown is ready to rise, carrying the weight of the Bulls season on his shoulders.

