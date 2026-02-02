NASA’s Artemis II: Who are the 4 astronauts going around the moon for the first time in more than 50 years?

The Brief NASA’s Artemis II mission will send four astronauts around the Moon, the first humans to do so in more than 50 years. The crew is highly experienced, international and diverse, representing decades of spaceflight expertise. Artemis II is a critical test flight for Orion, the Space Launch System (SLS), and Artemis payloads, laying the groundwork for future lunar landings and Mars missions.



NASA officially named the Artemis II crew nearly three years ago, and their experience and accomplishments continue to set them apart.

The crew represents the cutting edge of astronaut expertise, combining decades of spaceflight experience, technical knowledge and international collaboration to take humanity farther into space than it has gone in over half a century.

PREVIOUS: NASA pushes back Artemis II 'wet dress rehearsal' due to Florida cold weather

Vanessa Wyche, the director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, framed the historic significance when announcing the crew: "We stand on the shoulders of giants as we reach farther into the stars and push forward to the Moon once again and on to Mars. These individuals of Artemis II crew will be the first humans to fly to the vicinity of the Moon in more than 50 years."

Artemis II crew — who are the astronauts?

Christina Koch — Mission Specialist

Mission Specialist Christina Koch holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight of any female astronaut and will become the first woman to leave Earth's orbit. Koch’s extensive experience aboard the International Space Station informs the mission’s operations and crew health planning.

On the significance of returning to lunar orbit, she said: "The thing I love about the Moon is that it is not just a beacon for exploration or a platform for incredible missions like this, but it has real benefits — that is actually why we are racing toward it."

READ: NASA Crew-11 astronauts splash down after medical issue cuts ISS mission short

Victor Glover — Pilot

Pilot Victor Glover is a decorated naval aviator, test pilot, and veteran of multiple complex missions, including the first operational commercial crew flight to the International Space Station.

He reflected on the mission’s focus on teamwork and legacy: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, we are going together. Our mission success is built on handing off our starting point to Artemis III, that sets our country and our partners to go back to the surface of the Moon. So, I think about legacy, and then the honor and privilege it is to be a part of this."

Pictured: Crew members for the Artemis II mission.

Jeremy Hansen — Mission Specialist

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen adds an international dimension to Artemis II. An F-18 pilot with a master’s in physics, Hansen embodies the collaborative spirit of modern space exploration.

"For humanity, it is critically important right now that we know what we’re trying to achieve, and collaboration needs to be the ultimate goal if eight billion of us are going to have a bright future on this planet," Hansen said. "As we come around the far side, just having humanity stop for a moment and say, ‘Wow, look at what we can do when we work together’ let’s just set goals to do a better job of that on this planet today."

MORE: Blue Origin New Glenn Mission NG-2 headed to Mars with NASA's Escapade spacecraft

Hansen also reflected on the emotional impact of the mission: "When I think about the four of us, flying around the far side of the Moon, coming around, seeing that Earth rise, taking images, video and sending them back to you — the feeling I have inside is hope."

Reid Wiseman — Commander

Commander Reid Wiseman leads the Artemis II crew, with a career as a naval aviator and test pilot. Over three years of joint training, Wiseman has developed a level of coordination and trust that is critical for deep-space missions.

"You get to that point where you do not have to communicate any longer," Wiseman said. "You are just listening to everything happening, and all four of us are watching each other and the mission, and we do not need to speak. We just know. I can just see the corner of an eye and know exactly what is happening with that person."

Wiseman’s leadership ensures that the crew functions as a single, cohesive unit in one of the most challenging operational environments humans have ever faced.

Inside Artemis II's mission

The Artemis II patch, featuring the symbol "A II" reflects unity and hope, echoing the iconic Apollo 8 Earthrise photo from 1968 that was taken during a time of global tension. The crew hopes their mission can inspire a similar sense of connection and shared purpose today.

Pictured: Crew members for the Artemis II mission.

READ: SpaceX launches 11th test flight of giant Starship

Dig deeper:

Koch emphasized the cultural impact for younger generations: "I wonder if there will be a difference after we go back with young folks, especially thinking not only we have been there, but that’s our future."

Artemis II is a critical precursor to the Artemis III lunar landing mission that will validate:

Orion Crew Module Systems : Life support, communications and crew health monitoring.

European Service Module : Power, propulsion and thermal control, highlighting international partnerships.

SLS Performance: Booster separation, core stage operation and orbital insertion en route to lunar orbit.

The mission also includes science and payload experiments to test deep-space radiation exposure, crew activity and spacecraft performance — ensuring the safety and success of future Artemis missions.

Why you should care:

This mission marks the first crewed trip around the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

It demonstrates international collaboration in deep-space operations and aims to inspire a new generation of engineers, scientists and explorers.

MORE: Strawberry seeds from Tampa Bay headed to space in groundbreaking UF experiment

The mission also lays the foundation for sustainable lunar exploration, with future missions aiming to establish long-term lunar outposts and eventually crewed missions to Mars.

Hansen summarized the mission ethos: "Flying around the far side of the Moon, seeing Earth rise, and sharing that with the world is hope — and a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together."