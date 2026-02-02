Rape suspect accused of attacking woman he met on social media app in St. Pete arrested in Illinois: SPPD

article

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Joshua Abercrombie, 21, met a young woman through a social media app, and they met up in late November.

During their date, investigators said Abercrombie became aggressive and sexually assaulted and choked her repeatedly.

Abercrombie was arrested last week in Will County, Illinois, on an arrest warrant stemming from the case reported in St. Petersburg. He is charged with sexual battery.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward and want them to call law enforcement. They added that information can be shared confidentially.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case, or who believes they may have had contact with Abercrombie under similar circumstances, is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + tip information to TIP411.